Mayor Bongat wants ban on smartphone, electronic gadget use during class hours

In Executive Order No. 2019-10 signed today (March 15), Bongat said it has come to the attention of the City Government that many teachers and parents complain about the low grades of students and attribute the same to the “addiction to these gadgets,” especially when used during class hours.
Said gadgets, the Excecutive Order explains, are “oftentimes disruptive to other students and their classroom learning processes and activities, because they engage in computer and online games and use Facebook. Youtube, etc, instead of listening to their teachers.”
Thus, in the interest of the common good of the students, the city urges the ban or prohibition of said devices during class hours.
“Schools covered by this EO are to adopt policy on the use of such gadgets and shall disseminate the same to the students and the PTA for their information and guidance,” it states.
Furthermore, “students shall be responsible users of the gadgets and are supposed to keep their gadgets inside their bags and on silent mode while inside the classroom and while lessons are ongoing or in the alternative, in the appropriate lockers to be provided by the private school concerned at its expense or the PTA’s and in the case of public schools, at the expense of or with assistance from the city,” it continues.
In cases where said devices are confiscated, the items “shall be held by the classroom teacher in a locked box and could only be retrieved and given back after class hours.”
The order takes effect immediately.