LGU Iriga urges responsible social media use re: alleged kidnapping

IRIGA CITY (Bicol Standard) -- The local government unit of Iriga has called upon the community to be vigilant and reponsible in light of the recent alleged kidnapping incidents targeting minors.
In a statement released on Facebook earlier tonight, the LGU said these reports tarnish the image of the city.
"Adi po gibo ka mga tawong mapagsamantala na gustong raoton a imahen ka Iriga ag gibuhon na maribok ading ciudad ta," it reads. "Adi po usad na hamon kanatu ngamin na taga-Iriga, maging responsable po kita sa kanatong pag-post sa social media."
Further, it urged netizens to make use of evidence such as blotter reports or affidavits from the relatives of the alleged kidnapping victim, or from the police.
It also reminded netizens that while the concerned government agencies are always ready to help, public safety and security are the responsibility of everyone, not just the government.
Media reports earlier said three grade six students of this city were able to elude an alleged kidnapping attempt outside Francia Elementary School here.
In the said statement from the LGU, there was neither any confirmation nor denial as to the veracity of the reports.