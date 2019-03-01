Hernandez is new Cam Sur Vice Gov

Hernandez
PILI, Camarines Sur (Bicol Standard)– Senior Camarines Sur Board Member Romulo O. Hernandez was sworn in as the new Vice Governor of the Province of Camarines Sur earlier today (March 1).
Hernandez told the Bicol Standard that his assumption to office was brought about by the resignation of Fortunato “Ato” Peña last January.
“I took my oath before a punong barangay to make my assumption to office as simple as possible,” he said.
Hernandez took oath before Punong Barangay Noel Duro of San Juan, Libmanan, Camarines Sur.
Hernandez is running for Board Member in the second congressional district of Camarines Sur in the upcoming elections.