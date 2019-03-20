Every summer has its own story: White Pebbles Beach Resort

White Pebbles Beach Resort Rates as of March 2019

Compose the story of your summer this year at White Pebbles Beach Resort!Located at Barangay Bagolatao, Minalabac, Camarines Sur, this tourist destination offers open cottages, a big cottage for 25 persons, an open cottage with videoke machine, a resthouse, and native rooms.Entrace to the resort is absolutely free, and visitors are treated to an enthralling view of the clear and calm sea, polished white stones and pebbles, colorful flowering plants along the beach.The resort is also a few meters away from Bicol Shell Museum, which houses thousands of seashells from the collection of marine biologist Prof. Leovegildo O. Basmayor.White Pebbles Beach Resort is only around 45 minutes away from Naga City proper.For inquiries and reservations, contact 09166177340 or 09475524971 or visit the official Facebook Page.