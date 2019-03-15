Energy Virtual One-Stop Shop bill signed into law

MANILA -- President Rodrigo R. Duterte signed a law establishing an Energy Virtual One-Stop Shop (EVOSS) that would streamline the permitting process of power generation, transmission, and distribution projects.
Signed by the President last March 8, the EVOSS Act (Republic Act No. 11234) aims to create unified forms to remove duplications and redundancies in the documentary requirements.
Under the new law, EVOSS will also have an online payment system where application fees for permits and certifications are fixed.
EVOSS will apply to all new power generation, transmission, or distribution projects in the country and in national and local government units, including government-owned and -controlled corporations (GOCCs).
The Department of Energy (DOE) is mandated to supervise the EVOSS.
"The DOE shall operate and maintain an effective information technology infrastructure system," the law read.
The law gives government agencies a definite timeframe to act on pending applications, with non-action resulting in automatic approval of the application. (PNA)