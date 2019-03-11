DSWD urges the public to report child abuse incidents

QUEZON CITY -- The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) reiterates its call to the public, particularly those who witness cases or incidents of child abuse, to directly report to proper authorities so the victims can be immediately rescued.
The Department also appeals to the public to refrain from taking, uploading, and sharing videos of such incidents on social media to prevent further trauma to the victims. Instead, use these as concrete evidence which can be presented to proper authorities for their appropriate action.
The call came following a viral video from Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro showing a father beating his seven-year-old son for the child’s alleged involvement in an incident of stealing based on the initial report of DSWD-MIMAROPA.
Concerned citizens may report child abuse incidents and cases directly to DSWD; Commission on Human Rights; Local Social Welfare and Development Office of the municipality, city, or province; and Philippine National Police, National Bureau of Investigation, or to other law enforcement agencies. They may also report cases to the Punong Barangay or tribal leader, Barangay Kagawad, any member of the Barangay Council for the Protection of Children, or to the Barangay help desk person or violence against women (VAW) help desk officer.
As of this writing, DSWD-MIMAROPA is working closely with the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) of Calapan for the provision of appropriate interventions to the child, his siblings, and mother.
The Department will exercise confidentiality of the case to uphold the best interest of the child. (DSWD)
