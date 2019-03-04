DSWD opens internship program for Bicol

LEGAZPI CITY — The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) regional office here is now accepting applications for its Government Internship Program (GIP) in Bicol.
DSWD Regional Director Arnel Garcia, in an interview on Thursday, said there are 80 available slots for the GIP, which is one of the components of the Kabataan 2000 program of the government.
“The GIP aims to provide in-school youths and out-of-school youths an opportunity to learn about the government and develop skills with hands-on experience to work in the government, which they can use if they decide to join public service in the future,” Garcia said.
Applicants must be 18-25 years old, incoming first to fourth year college students for school year 2019-2020 or Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) or Alternative Learning System (ALS) certificate holders.
They must also be in good health condition; with monthly family income of not more than PHP8,022; Pag-asa Youth Association of the Philippines (PYAP) member; or Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) beneficiary or Listahanan-identified poor.
Interested youths must fill-out the GIP application form available at Protective Services Unit (PSU) of DSWD here or coordinate with the Youth Service Provider at the Local Social Welfare and Development Offices (LSWDOs).
“They must submit photocopy of birth certificate, most recent school registration form or certification from the school indicating the recent year/semester of the applicant’s school attendance, photocopy of income tax return (ITR) of parent/guardian or Barangay Certificate of Indigence and medical certificate indicating that the applicant is fit to work,” Garcia said.
All requirements must be submitted before March 13 to the Protective Services Unit (PSU) personnel at DSWD Field Office V, Buraguis, Legazpi City or the PYAP Youth Service Provider at LSWDOs.
Incomplete documents will be disqualified. Only applicants who passed the screening process will be notified through text or phone call.
Each GIP beneficiary will receive a total stipend of PHP6,862.50 or 75 percent of the regional daily minimum wage of PHP228.27.
The duration of GIP is 30 working days, from April 15 to May 29, but may be extended if there are official holidays or celebrations within the period.
The chosen beneficiaries will be deployed to the DSWD Field Office 5 and local government units implementing PYAP. (by Connie Calipay, PNA)