DPWH conducts roughness survey of national roads nationwide

MANILA -- The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) through the Regional and District Engineering Offices are currently assisting the Consultant, RoadKorea Inc. in joint venture with Cybersoft Integrated Geoinformatics, Inc. (RKI JV CIGI) in the conduct of the National Road Roughness Index Program III (NRRIP III) in various regions of the country.
DPWH Secretary Mark Villar said the program aims to survey a total of 12,382 kilometers of all primary national roads nationwide and secondary national roads in National Capital Region (NCR); Regions VI, VII, VIII in Visayas; and Regions IX, XI, XII in Mindanao.
“We are supervising the Consultant in the deployment of survey vehicles equipped with special survey equipment such as the laser profilometer, distance measurement instrument, cameras, global positioning system (GPS) and special laptop computers to complete activities for NRRIP III,” said Secretary Villar.
“The survey will be able to identify and gauge the smoothness/roughness of our national roads according to the International Roughness Index (IRI) and make this as a major input to our Pavement Management System (PMS) in coming up with a recommendation on the necessary intervention to improve the safety and quality of thoroughfares,” added Secretary Villar.
Just last January 28, 2019, the DPWH Samar First District Engineering Office, in partnership with the DPWH Region VIII Office and the Consultant was able to perform the road survey in Samar roads.
Secretary Villar said NRRIP III serves as one of the basis of identifying priority projects of the Department. (DPWH)