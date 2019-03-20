DOLE Bicol empowers Women Workers' Associations in Catanduanes



SAN MIGUEL, Catanduanes – Inevitably, the future of women at work is the very future of workforce, whether in the community and beyond.



For eight (8) women workers’ associations based in Catanduanes, this aspiration is likely to become a reality as they believe that competence in the workplace or entrepreneurship knows no gender.



Ms. Nelly Pereyra, President of Dayawon Livestock and Poultry Raisers Association, expressed her appreciation of this initiative of the Department of Labor and Employment Regional Office V thru its Catanduanes Provincial Field Office.



In celebration of the Women’s Month, DOLE Catanduanes conducted orientations on RA 9710 (Magna Carta of Women), RA 112101 (Maternity Leave) RA 10151 (Employment of Night Worker).



DOLE livelihood program for availing livelihood assistance and on how to register of Rural Workers Association were likewise discussed.



The participants were composed of eight associations, namely Dayawa Livestock and Poultry Raisers Association, Obo Rural Improvement Club, Progreso Rural Improvement Club, San Juan Rural Improvement Club, Pacogon Rural Improvement Club, Kilikilhan Rural Improvement Club, Paraiso Rural Improvement Club, and JMA Tucao Rural Improvement Club.



This activity was held at San Miguel Eco Park, District 3, San Miguel, Catanduanes last march 15, 2019, in partnership with the LGU San Miguel, Catanduanes thru Municipal Agriculture Cherryl T. Tatel as part of Women’s Month celebration.



An open forum was likewise facilitated which tackled the availment of livelihood and Registration of Workers’’ Association (RWA).



Pereyra said, “I thank the DOLE for reaching out to us to provide their program and services, malaking matitipid naming. Totoo nga na ang Gobyerno na ang lumalapit sa amin.”



Catanduanes PFO Head Russelle Nieves highlighted the importance of women in the society. “We consider women as the wind beneath our wings, our inspiration and the reason of men’s quest to succeed. They also play a vital role in our society to establish equality and to make our world a better place to live in. Women are the reason for our existence,” he said.



DOLE RO5 Women’s Day Celebration



In the regional office, employees and personnel of DOLE Bicol joined the foot parade in celebration of the 2019 National Women's Month every March, which is part of the worldwide observance of the International Women's Day (IWD).