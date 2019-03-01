Caramoran Achievers Award accepts nominations until April 15

VIRAC, Catanduanes – The municipal government of Caramoran is calling for nominations to the 2019 Outstanding Caramoranon Achievers award to be submitted to the Office of the Mayor not later than April 15, Monday.
The Outstanding Caramoranon Achievers awards will be given under eight categories: 1) Culture and Arts, 2) Journalism and Mass Media, 3) Education and Research, 4) Entrepreneurship, Agriculture and Trading, 5) Environmental Advocacy, 6) OFW achiever, 7) Young Caramoranon Achiever's Awards, and 8) Service to humanity.
The awarding will be held on May 7, 2019.
Caramoan Mayor Agnes B. Popa said the awards, which will be part of the Sugbo Festival that will be staged from April 28 to May 8, 2019, give recognition to individuals who have raised the profile of Caramoan natives in their chosen field of undertaking.
Popa hopes that the recognition will bring inspiration to the young generation.
For inquiries, visit the Mayor’s Office or send email to caramorantourism@gmail.com.
Aside from the awarding, the Sugbo Festival 2019 will feature the following events: Caramoran Got Talent 2, Search for Mutya ng Caramoran, Search for Ginoong Sugbo Kalikasan, cooking competition and mountainbike competition. (PIA-5/Catanduanes)