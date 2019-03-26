Cam Sur gets P170M hospital equipment

PILI, Camarines Sur--Eleven district hospitals here will be getting new medical equipment worth P170-million from the Provincial Government of Camarines Sur.Said equipment, which include defibrillators, weighing scales, microscopes, and machines for operations, diagnostic tests, ultrasound, and X-ray, among others were turned over in a ceremony at the Capitol Convention Center, Barangay Cadlan, this town last March 21.Sunfu Solutions, Inc., a medical equipment company trusted by the country’s largest hospitals and diagnostic clinics for their equipment needs, headed the turnover ceremony.Gracing the event with his presence was Gov. Migz Villafuerte, who presented the equipment to the constituents of Camarines Sur.Second District Representative Luis Raymund “Lray” Villafuerte, Jr., board members, municipal mayors, and representatives of the district hospitals also attended the turnover.“Health is a priority in my administration, so we made it a point to improve our equipment and modernize our health care services in the province,” Gov. Villafuerte said.“The province has very limited budget, but we have unlimited problems. What we can do is to work harder and look for more ways by which we can uplift the lives of the constituents,” the provincial chief executive added.“These equipment mean will we be able to respond better to the health needs of the people in Camarines Sur, so we are very happy about this development,” he explained.Meantime, Dr. Dennis Joseph Reforma, Chief of Hospital I, Libmanan District Hospital said: “These pieces of world-class medical equipment are a game changer for us. Because we now have complete equipment, there will be fewer referrals, and instead of transferring the patients to private hospitals, we can do the medical procedures and diagnostic tests already at Libmanan District Hospital,” he commented.“Apart from this, receiving the results is much faster with the modern medical equipment,” he noted. “For example, with the ECG, the patient can get the result via e-mail, instead of having to go back to the hospital,” he further said.The district hospitals in the towns of Sipocot, Ragay, Libmanan, Siruma, Caramoan, Ocampo, Tinambac, Buhi, Bato, Garchitorena, San Jose, along with the Capitol Infirmary will be receiving the medical equipment.