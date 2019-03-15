Cam Norte aims to be named 'surfing capital of Bicol'

Panotes
DAET, Camarines Norte—Residents of this province rejoiced after the House Committee on Tourism endorsed the bill seeking to declare Camarines Norte as the surfing capital of the Bicol region.
Second District Rep. Marisol Panotes, in the explanatory note to House Bill 7049, said: “The coastal Barangay Bagasbas in the municipality of Daet, the capital town of the province of Camarines Norte, has become one of the major tourist destinations in the Bicol region because of the giant curly waves along the coastlines that have attracted local and foreign tourists who are surfing aficionados.”
“The realization of the noble objective of this bill will certainly help develop not only this coastal barangay but the entire province of Camarines Norte due to the possible influx of surfers that will greatly contribute to further growth of tourism in the Bicol region,” she continued.
Once enacted into law, the DOT, in coordination with the DPWH and DENR, is mandated to prepare a tourism development plan involving the construction, installation, and maintenance of such appropriate facilities and infrastructure that shall develop and promote the beaches of the province, ensuring the accessibility of the areas, and the security of the tourists.