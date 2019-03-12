BJMP Bicol inspects jail dorms

NAGA CITY (Bicol Standard)--Personnel from the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) in Bicol have started their regular visitations of prison cells temporarilly occupied by persons derived of liberty (PDL) this week.
In an interview by the media, Jail Senior Inspector Joseph Lucila, spokesman of BJMP Bicol, said that among the items that they will look into are the water supply facilities and the electrical connections, which are considered most important with the rising temperature.
Lucila said they are very much concerned about the situation of PDLs, who are often cramped in small rooms.
"BJMP wants to be sure that water facilities are in good working condition to give the inmates the opportunity to bathe when the temperature gets very hot. Otherwise, they may get sick or suffer health problems due the extreme heat" he explained.
BJMP Bicol assured the public that this issue will be addressed as soon as posible, following announcement from PAGASA that El Niño is expected this month.
There are 29 prison cells in the region that house at least 3,000 PDLs.
Of the BJMP stations in Bicol, Naga City District Jail has the most number of residents, because many availed of plea bargaining.
Tigaon BJMP, meantime, is the most congested in Camarines Sur.