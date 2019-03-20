ADVERTISE WITH US

ADVERTISE WITH US
Home Bicolana beauties News Bicolanas aim for Bb Pilipinas 2019 crown

Bicolanas aim for Bb Pilipinas 2019 crown

Wednesday, March 20, 2019
Read


NAGA CITY (Bicol Standard) -- At least three Bicolanas are in the official list of 40 candidates for the Binibining Pilipinas 2019 Pageant: Francia Layderos of Libon, Albay, Sigrid Grace Flores of Panganiban, Catanduanes, and Maria Isabela Galeria of Matnog, Sorsogon.

Layderos is a freelance model, Flores is a missionary, while Galeria is a nurse.

The list was released last Monday by Binibining Pilipinas Charities, Inc. (BPCI).

Winners of the different Binibining Pilipinas crowns are sent as representatives to six international pageants: Miss Universe, Miss International, Miss Supranational, Miss Grand International, Miss Globe, and Miss Intercontinental.

It will be recalled that last year, Catriona Gray, also a Bicolana, took home the Binibining Pilipinas crown and went on to become Miss Universe.
Tags :

Popular Posts

News

Government

Education

Features

Powered by Blogger.