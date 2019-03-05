37 of 75 flagship infra projects get NEDA Board nod

MANILA -- The National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) Board has approved 37 out of the 75 flagship infrastructure projects under the “Build, Build, Build” (BBB) program as of January this year, an official said on Tuesday.
During a Senate hearing on the status of the government's massive infrastructure program, NEDA Assistant Secretary for Investment Programming Jonathan Uy said of the 37 projects, 14 are identified to be completed by 2022, while the remaining 23 will extend beyond 2022.
“We are pleased to report that of the 18 projects that have been approved last year, now we have moved up to 37 through the NEDA Board. Thirty-seven out of the 75 projects as of January 2019 have now been approved by the NEDA Board," Uy said.
The 37 NEDA Board-approved projects worth PHP1.564 trillion have undergone full review by the Investment Coordination Committee, an interagency Cabinet-level body.
These projects include the PHP356.96-billion Metro Manila Subway Project-Phase 1, the PHP211.42-billion PNR North 2 (Malolos-Clark Airport-Clark Green City Rail) project, the PHP175.32-billion PNR South Long haul (Manila-Bicol), and the PHP124.14-billion PNR South Commuter Line (Tutuban-Los Banos).
Uy also noted that 46 of the 75 flagship projects are currently in various stages of implementation.
Of the 46 projects, 16 are in the process of budgeting and financing, 19 are undergoing detailed engineering design and procurement, while 11 are now considered in the construction phase.
The 75 infrastructure flagship projects have a total investment requirement of PHP1.8 trillion. (PNA)