11 more Legazpi City villages declared as ‘drug-cleared’

LEGAZPI CITY -- Another 11 villages of this city have been declared as drug-cleared by the Dangerous Drug Board (DDB), Mayor Noel E. Rosal said on Monday.Rosal handed over certificates of recognition to chairmen of the villages of Em’s Barrio East, Bano, Cabugao, Ilawod, Cabangan West, Bogtong, and Dap-dap, all located in the downtown areas of the city, and Barangays Homapon, Banquerohan, Bagacay and San Francisco, at the southern section of Legazpi.The awarding of certificates was held at the city hall after the flag-raising ceremony.The barangays earned the drug-cleared status after a thorough screening and evaluation conducted last March 19 by DDB's regional oversight committee composed of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency, Philippine National Police, Department of Health and Department of the Interior and Local Government.Rosal said the 11 villages passed the parameters set by the DDB -- having a functional Barangay Anti-Drug Abuse Council (BADAC); non-availability of drug supply; absence of drug transit/transshipment activity, clandestine drug laboratory, clandestine chemical warehouse, marijuana cultivation site, drug den, dive or resort, drug pusher, user, protector coddler and financier; active involvement of barangay officials in anti-drug activities; active involvement of Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) in helping maintain the drug-liberated status of the barangay; and having an After Care Program.The mayor told the barangay chairmen to always follow and comply with the parameters to avoid revocation of the clearance issued by DDB.Rosal also encouraged them to push more aggressive actions against the drug menace to save the lives of the youth and build their future.Ricardo Fontanilla, head of the City Anti-Drug Abuse Council (CADAC), said that on June 29 last year, the DDB declared the first six villages of this city as drug-cleared. These are Barangays Baybay, Cruzada, Imperial Court, Bigaa, Lamba, and Sagpon. (PNA)