Sandiganbayan junks appeal of convicted ex-Cam Norte Gov Typoco

“Wherefore, finding no cogent reason to disturb the decision promulgated on November 23, 2018, the motion for reconsideration filed by accused, through counsel on December 10, 2018, is hereby denied for want of merit,” the Sandiganbayan 2nd Division said in its resolution dated Feb. 20.
In its Nov. 23, 2018 decision, the Sandiganbayan found Typoco guilty beyond reasonable doubt of violation of Section 3 (e) of Republic Act No. 3019, or the “Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act”.
Typoco was sentenced to suffer the penalty of imprisonment of six years and one month to eight years and perpetual disqualification from holding public office.
He, however, was acquitted of estafa charge for insufficiency of evidence.
"The Court has already ruled that all the elements in the commission of the offense charged in the information have all been met in the instant case,” the Sandiganbayan said.
The cases arose from the complaint filed by Ildefonso Macaraig, owner of Crown IBM Trading, who accused Typoco of not paying almost PHP15 million worth of 7,219 pieces of school armchairs, 180 sets of plant cultivation implements and fertilizer application, and 100 sets of garden site and soil preparation the official ordered from him from Dec. 1, 2001 to June 6, 2002.
Macaraig said the items were delivered to the provincial capitol compound in Daet, Camarines Norte.
In his motion, Typoco argued that there was no proof of whatever kind pointing to him having prepared or signed the documents.
Typoco added that the Court decision did not find Macaraig’s culpability as he clearly prepared the purchase request and purchase order and presented it to him so that the documents were issued subsequently.
He reiterated that the documents did not bear the seal of the provincial government of Camarines Norte and that they were not processed.
On the other hand, the prosecution argued that Typoco did not present new issues for the consideration of the Court and they are merely rehash of his defense which the Court had already decided on. (PNA)