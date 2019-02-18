PNP-V bags Rafael Crame Balangay Awards

Escobal
LEGAZPI CITY--The Police Regional Office (PRO)-5 (Bicol Region) bagged two BGen. Rafael T. Crame Balangay Awards and three "finalist" recognitions during the awarding ceremony at Camp Crame in Quezon City on Monday.
The Camarines Norte Police Provincial Office and the Viga Municipal Police Station in Catanduanes were among the 10 winners that each received the grand prize of PHP400,000 and a trophy.
Meanwhile, the Sorsogon Police Provincial Office, Sorsogon City Police Station and Bulan Municipal Police Station were among the 10 finalists that received PHP200,000 each and a certificate of recognition.
Senior Insp. Malu Calubaquib, PRO5 spokesperson, said the award is given to those who support and contribute in the implementation of the Philippine National Police's (PNP) programs and thrust.
She said the police in the grassroots are in a position to create a noticeably good image of the PNP in the eyes of the public and strengthen a positive public perception of “Pulis na Respetado, Responsable at Disiplinado (Policemen who are respected, responsible and disciplined)”.
“Their involvement in strengthening the morale of men and women in uniform in the performance of their sworn duties and in their exceptional commitment in creating harmonious and effective police-community partnership in the maintenance of peace and order and public safety,” won the recognition for the winners, Calubaquib said.
“Chief Supt. Arnel Escobal, regional director, commended the awardees for demonstrating commitment and dedication towards their sworn duties,” she also said.
Escobal also enjoined the men and women of PRO-5 to “continue working with the same zeal towards the attainment of a safer Bikol to live, work and do business”, Calubaquib said.
The criteria for the BGen. Rafael T. Crame Balangay Awards include: Unit performance rating; Remarkable improvements in the index and non-index crimes; Crime solution efficiency and crime clearance efficiency; significant accomplishments in the execution of the enhanced managing police operations; Internal driven operations; Internal cleansing and campaign against illegal drugs; Practice/adherence to community service-oriented policing; and recovery and wellness programs. (PNA)