PNP: Floating cocaine found in Cam Norte, other parts of PH, possibly bound for Australia

MANILA (Bicol Standard)--The packages of cocaine that were found floating in the territorial waters of the Philippines, including in the towns of Vinzons and Paracale in Camarines Norte, were possibly bound for Australia, PNP Director General Oscar Albayalde said earlier today.
"I talked with my Australian counterpart earlier. It seems these more than 100 kilos of cocaine, 111 kilos to be exact, were recovered from the eastern seaboard of our country. It looks like these came somewhere from the Pacific Ocean and these are not for delivery in the Philippines," Albayalde told the media.
"So I don't think we have a market for those kilos of cocaine which have been so far recovered. Accordingly, the probability is that they were supposed to be delivered to Australia because the market is good there for cocaine," he added.
"We will be giving specimen to our Australian counterparts because they told us that they can determine the signature on where they were manufactured because according to them, cocaine has also some sort of a DNA that could determine where it was made and where it came from," he further explained.
