Php6.8-M shabu seized in Legazpi

LEGAZPI CITY--The series of anti-drug operations in this city has resulted to the confiscation of suspected shabu with a street value of P6.8 million in just two weeks, Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) reports say.
On Wednesday night, an 18-year-old resident of Barangay San Isidro, Pili, Camarines Sur was arrested while in possession of 500 grams of a substance believed to be shabu with a street value of Php3.4-million along the Obelisk-Eco Homes Road in Barangay Puro here.
Christian Frivaldo, acting regional director of Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Bicol, said Oliveros was connected with the drug suppliers of the Rinconada area in Camarines Sur.
Meantime, on Jan. 24, PDEA seized suspected shabu also amounting to P3.4-million in Barangay Bogtong here from suspects Victor Balictar Jr., Steven Roger Altea, and Kenjie Babasa.
In an interview with the media, Frivaldo said the suspects supplied drugs to Barangays Oro Site, Bitano, and Bonot.
All three areas are considered by the PDEA to be the “illegal drug hubs” of Legazpi City.