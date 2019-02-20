PHOTO | BFAR warns against touching bluebottle jellyfish

Wednesday, February 20, 2019

PRETTY BUT DANGEROUS. Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Bicol has warned the public not to touch the bluebottle jellyfish, also called Portuguese man-o-war spotted at the seashore of Puro, Legazpi City. These marine creatures and their detached tentacles can sting and cause fever, shock, and respiratory diseases, especially to children, elderly people, asthmatics and people with allergies.
