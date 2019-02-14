PhilHealth covers confinements due to measles

PASIG CITY -- Amidst recent declaration of measles outbreak in Metro Manila, Central Luzon and other parts of the county by the Department of Health, the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) guaranteed the public that confinements due to measles are compensable.
PhilHealth coverage for measles ranges from P7,700 to P25,700, with uncomplicated cases being paid at P7,700 while pneumonia in measles at P15,000. Confinements due to measles complicated by meningitis, however, are compensated at P25,700.
The state health insurer declared that even non-members can also avail themselves of PhilHealth benefits when needing confinement due to complications of measles.
“Patients with no active PhilHealth coverage can avail of our benefits thru the Point of Service (POS) program where they are instantly afforded with health insurance. If found to be financially incapable by the hospitals’ social worker, the Government will pay for premiums of a one-year PhilHealth coverage effective at the time of their availment,” PhilHealth Acting President and CEO, Dr. Roy B. Ferrer explained.
For the financially capable, patients will be allowed to pay at least a year’s worth of contributions for them to enjoy the benefits, the PhilHealth Chief said, adding that the POS can be availed of only at any PhilHealth accredited government-owned health care provider institution.
Meanwhile, PhilHealth said that Indigent, Sponsored, Kasambahay, Senior Citizens and Lifetime members and their qualified dependents are also entitled to the “No Balance Billing Policy” which guarantees zero out-of-pocket on the part of the member when confined at the ward of any government facility.
Parents of unvaccinated children, on the other hand, are urged to bring their children at any government hospital or health center to avail of free measles vaccines. “Vaccine is still the first line of defense. We encourage our members to have their children vaccinated against measles. However, when already confined, we assure our members and even non-members that PhilHealth is here to provide them with the financial protection they need,” Ferrer said. (PhilHealth)