PH needs better cyber defense

MANILA -- There is a pressing need to improve the country's cyber security, Department of National Defense (DND) Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said Monday.
"Another concern is the increasing attacks in cyber space. Previous years have seen the rise of cyber threats, which can be expected to persists as the vital economic and security mechanism become more connected; thus propagating the opportunity for adversarial states and even non-state actors to create disruption on a global scale," the defense chief said during the National Defense College of the Philippines Alumni Forum, which was dubbed "The National Security Outlook for the Philippines in 2019" and held at the NDCP Compound, Camp Aguinaldo in Quezon City.
Given the large scope that a simple cyber-attack covers, much attention and resources are needed to curb such incidents, Lorenzana pointed out.
"Extraordinary attention is required on this matter. It is important to note that the Bangladesh Central Bank heist to which a local bank was implicated must serve as reminder to strengthen both civilian and military networks," the DND chief emphasized.
Lorenzana said he is pushing for the passage of a law requiring the mandatory registration of SIM cards since a lot of improvised explosive devices in the southern part of the country are being detonated by cellphones.
"I did not ask Congress, only (Senator Richard) Gordon. I asked him if he could sponsor a bill that requires the mandatory registration of SIM cards. How will it help us? It makes tracking criminals easier," the DND chief said. (PNA)