P5.4-M cocaine recovered in Cam Norte

DAET, Camarines Norte (Bicol Standard) – Fishermen recovered a package containing cocaine with a street value of 5,438.807.00 floating in the waters of Vinzons town Sunday morning.
Police Senior Supt. Godfredo K. Tulo-o, Provincial Director of the Camarines Norte Police Provincial Office told the media earlier today that fishermen spotted the package near Quinamanucan Island, Barangay Sula.
Tulo-o said the fishermen brought the package to the barangay, where the package was unwrapped with the assistance of Barangay Chief Tanod Alex Samosa.
Said package contained a white powder, which was sent to the Provincial Crime Laboratory, where it was confirmed to be cocaine.
The illegal drugs weighed 1026.19 grams, the police said.
As of press time, there is no information yet on where the cocaine came from.