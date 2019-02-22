P28,800 fake money seized in Bicol
Photo courtesy of San Andres police
LEGAZPI CITY (Bicol Standard) – Investigation is now underway regarding the alleged counterfeit money amounting to P28,800.00 in different denominations that was confiscated from a suspect in San Andres town, Catanduanes earlier this month.
The suspect, identified as Gilberto Bahillo y Mangustay, is a resident of Brgy. Bitano, Legazpi City.
The San Andres police said that while they were conducting foot patrol along Pier Site, Barangay San Roque, San Andres, vendors approached them to complain that Bahillo paid them fake money.
Bahillo who was about to board the ferry was pinpointed and brought to San Andres Municipal Police Station, the report said.
Found in his possession were the said alleged counterfeit banknotes, along with genuine money amounting to P3,659.00 in different denominations.
Further, the police also recovered from the suspect several drug paraphernalia.
In a related development yesterday, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas office in Legazpi City said it will issue a temporary certification that the money is indeed counterfeit.
However, the final decision will come from the Head Office of the BSP.
In cases like these, the police cannot immediately file the necessary complaint against persons allegedly in possession of counterfeit money unless a certification is issued by the BSP to said effect.
Atty. Thomas Carino, Deputy Head of BSP Legazpi, said the amount involved in this instance is already considered a large-scale operation.
He added that they will exert extra effort to identify the source of the alleged counterfeit cash.