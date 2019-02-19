Murals of Bicol on show at SM City Naga

NAGA CITY (Bicol Standard) – The works of over 70 established and emerging visual artists from across the Bicol region are on display at SM City Naga’s “Murals of Bicol,” organized by Salingoy Art Group.
“This is our contribution to the celebration of National Arts Month, which stresses the bounty of artistic endeavors of Filipinos,” foremost painter Pancho Piano, founder of Salingoy Art Group said in an interview during the event’s opening last February 15.
Of the works on display, a majority are large-scale paintings measuring 8 by 4 feet by the members of Salingoy Art Group, while the rest are smaller paintings and sculptures by guest artists from the different Bicol provinces.
Most of the paintings feature Bikolnon customs and traditions, mythology, sceneries, public figures, and creative interpretations of local icons.
Following the opening, the artists hold daily on-the-spot art sessions at the event venue.
The participating artists from Salingoy Art Group include: Kato Abay, Jr., Hermel Alejandre, Pipo Ayen, Warren Balane, Melissa Basmayor, Mark Borja, Concep Buenavente, Evelyn Calara, Dan Calisura, Jao Deauna, Mario Gacer, Lorna Margate, Gemmalyn Padilla, Juanito Penera, Richard Perez, Rommel Perez, Pancho Piano, Brian Oliver Ramos, Emman Salvosa, Jing Sta. Maria, Amy Tadle, Edward Jay Ted, and Lea Uvas.
Meantime, the guest artists are Abegail Bongalonta, Adan Miraballes, Aleeya Ceguera, Andrew Opancia, Angelo Perida, Anthonie Genosa, Arlene Ozaeta Malaya, Artron Miras Lavapie, Brent Agne Ambas, Christine Joy de Leon, Crystaline Alfonso, Cyril Severo, Cyen Escalada, Dan Javela, Dianne MacGowan, Drix Adrian Oliva Monte, Edgar Baesa, Edge Nieto Organo, Eleno de Dios III, Eriz Eboña, Erwin Segui, Gerald Tan Tariman, James Daniel Ona, Jay Corong, Jao Cortez, JC Apellado, JC Pontillas, Jezreel Bobis, Jhoenie Judavar, JM Valdez Ilagan, Kai Alarcio, Kerby Mendoza, Kidlat Briones Mamangon, Kreselle Espares Cañares, Love Follosco Ceguera, Lloyd Marzoles, Mac Sanchez Salire, Maejane Gamil, Maria Alexis Ballester, Maria Zarina Salmorin, Maria Elsa Racho, Mary Ann Mendoza, Mariz Lodor Buban, Mark dela Cruz, Micah Hilotin, Milbert Reverente, Noe Astro, Niño Apostol, Orlando Alfonso, Paolo Felices, Paolo Gerero, Peter Pontillas, Ramon Bayrante, Rommel Oarde Prescilla, Jr., Ronet Basallote, Rose Ann Platon, Salvador Tuazon, Totoy Eborda, and Winona Necca de Leon.
“Murals of Bicol” runs until February 24. (by Melissa Basmayor)