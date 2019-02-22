Hospital in Daet ordered to answer complaint re: deposit

DAET, Camarines Norte (Bicol Standard) – Ernie V. Vera, OIC – Director IV of the Center for Health Development Bicol – Department of Health, by authority of the Regional Director Alexis C. Albao, has ordered Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital here to submit a written answer or explanation on why it should not be sanctioned administratively for violation of the Anti-Hospital Deposit Law.
This after the Regional Office received a complaint from Edwin Datan regarding the hospital policy of said hospital that required him to pay before the operation and examination of his mother, who was to undergo brain surgery.
Datan, in his complaint, alleged that the hospital required P20,000 as downpayment, P4,800 before the CT Scan, and P60,000 downpayment before the operation, on the ground that it is hospital policy.
In its order dated Feb. 14, 2019, Vera told the hospital that failure to submit the requested answer within the prescribed period of 10 calendar days upon receipt of the order will be deemed as waiver to file the same, and the case shall be decided based on the records on file.