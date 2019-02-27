Ex-mayor indicted for graft

Ballesteros-Robles
MANILA—Former Bulan, Sorsogon town mayor Marnellie Ballesteros-Robles has been indicted at the Sandiganbayan for depriving an employee of her terminal leave pay without justifiable basis.
In the charge sheet filed by Graft Investigation and Prosecution Officer II Eleanor Saguil Payao, Robles was said to have violated Section 3(e) of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act.
The employee, Helen C. De Castro, was deprived her of her terminal leave pay benefit in the amount of P846,043.85, because of Robles' failure to act on the latter's application for payment of terminal leave benefits sans justifiable basis.
A P30,000 bail bond has been recommended in the case.
The indictment was approved by Ombudsman Samuel Martires on January 29, 2019.