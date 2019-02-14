EDITORIAL | A victory in Bikolnon education

Bicolanos ought to rejoice with Camarines Sur Polytechnic Colleges-Nabua poised to be the newest university in the Bicol region.
This institution, which has not only produced many topnotchers, but also consistently performs well in licensure examinations, will definitely soar higher as a university, honing the minds of Bicolano learners.
Credit must be given where it is due, and for this, the efforts of Camarines Sur 5th District Representative SalvioFortuno must be recognized and lauded.
Fortuno, the son of parents who are educators, and who is also married to a teacher, understands well the importance of education in our region.
On various occasions, he repeatedly underscores that education provides the young members of society, particularly those who are less privileged, great opportunities to change their lives and the lives of those around them.
His lofty achievements, not only in education but also in governance did not blind him towards working only for personal advancement; rather, it inspired him to help others enjoy the same opportunities he gained because of his educational attainments.
Unlike many politicians who clandestinely want their constituents to remain ignorant so they will be easy to dupe, Fortuno worked towards enriching the minds of Bicolanos, allowing them to be critical and creative thinkers, and thus, more productive members of society.
Bicolanos thus owe a lot to Fortuno, who never stopped working for a university to be established in the Rinconada area, even during his last term as Congressman.
We hope other politicians will follow in his steps in his love for education and public service.
We hope more people, like Fortuno, would realize the vital and unique role of a university in a region that continues to lag in development, but not in talent or intellect.