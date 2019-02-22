Drunk son hacks father to death in Cam Sur

NAGA CITY (Bicol Standard) -- A 65-year-old man from Gatbo, Ocampo, Camarines Sur was hacked to death by his own son after they had a heated argument on Wednesday afternoon, police reports say.
The victim was identified as Domingo Paular y Verdeflor, while the suspect was Andres Paular y Lorenzana, 38 years old.
Initial investigation said that Andres went home drunk on the afternoon of February 20, and was shouting “Sino ang matapang?”
The father, who was resting, just ignored him, and went back to sleep.
At around 2 p.m., neighbors reported that they heard a commotion inside the residence, and reported the same to the police.
It was later learned that Andres hacked his father, hitting him in the head, causing mortal wounds that led to his immediate death.
Meanwhile, the mother of the suspect told the police that several years back, the father also had an altercation with the victim, where the latter was also hit in the head.
PO2 Raymound Paaño of the Ocampo police said the suspect was not in the list of local drug personalities.
He also has no previous criminal record.
A case for Parricide will be filed against the suspect, the police added.