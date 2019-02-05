DOH Bicol issues food safety reminders for Chinese New Year

NAGA CITY (Bicol Standard) – In light of the Chinese New Year celebration, the Department of Health Regional Office in Bicol issued a health advisory on food safety via social media.
Unclean food may cause illnesses such as diarrhea, hepatitis A, and parasites, DOH Bicol said.
The office added that fruits and vegetables must be washed before eating or being prepared for cooking.
It also cautioned against purchasing food items from sidewalk vendors.
Further, cooking just the right amount of food will prevent spoilage.
Food containers should be clean and covered.
Let us summon luck this 2019 with health and safety, the office said in the same post.
