Dealing with Z-Gen

by Esmeralda de los Reyes
Bulging Crime volume.
Increasing number of families under the poverty line.
What could have gone wrong?
A priest once answered this serious query, with a serious note...
“Your parenting style is to be blamed . “
YES. Not US but our parenting style is to be blamed. These result from the wrong parenting means we employ to our kids. And oh yes, we are to be blamed.
And the teachers, being the second parents, will never be spared from this.
Is there a hard and fast rule as regards the style that one must employ in disciplining the centennials , the generation Z, to renew the face of the society? (Making Naga City rank better in the places of the Philippines with less number of Crime. Because right now, we rank 16th right after Davao City.)
No. Yet, though it is true that values formation should start at home, the school must strengthen it or if there is, in any case, lack of means to form values at home, the school must initiate it.
The next question is how?
And for those with what we call “home” since, our parenting style contributes to the kind of society we (will) have, its high time to orient our parents of these so they can choose which to employ the “best” for their kids .The “best” style is never employable unless you do the first step.
Whether the kids are “homeless” or not, these ways we suggest for parents and educators:
KNOW THYSELF. KNOW THY KIDS. By knowing that you , who probably belong to Genereration X or the Millenial parents and your kids , being referred to as the centennial learners, as parents and teachers, you will be able to bridge the generations. No generation gap shall exist.
BRIDGE THE GAP. Find ways on how your differences be settled. May it be narrow or wide, as educators we must help bridge the gap. Constant parental meetings and Routine Interviews with the learners can be done.
CHOOSE YOUR STYLE. Having understood that as millennial educators and /or parents dealing with the centennial kids understanding of the kids today is needed. Now, kids do not want to be nagged at. Instead of nagging at them when using the gadget, assign some time in using the same. Gone were the days where you can dictate your kids on what to do. We can always guide, never dictate them.
Bear in mind also that we shoudn’t fall into being “ransom parents (educators)” or “tiger parents”, or bulldozer/helicopter parents.
ALWAYS INVOKE THE DIVINE INTERVENTION. With God’s help, one will never Go wrong with parenting the Generation Z. Or in case one fails, He always comes along every failure and redirects one’s ways to the Road of successful parenting and teaching.
Through our effective parenting and education and with all of these, we hope to contribute in making our place a better one.
Less crime volume.
Improved ways of living.