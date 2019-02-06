CSC-Bicol clarifies rules on electioneering

LEGAZPI CITY -- Direct or indirect engagement of government workers in electioneering or partisan political activities is punishable.
This was given emphasis by Civil Service Commission Regional Office 5 (CSC RO5) Information Officer Rona Jane Nuñez as reminder to government workers in line with the preparations for the national and local elections.
"Direct or indirect engagement of government employees in electioneering or partisan political activities is a less grave offense punishable by suspension or dismissal from service,” Nuñez said.
Nuñez also cited the Omnibus Election Code which penalizes government workers and military who will be involved in election offenses such as electioneering and partisan political activities. Sanctions range from imprisonment, disqualification to hold public office to deprivation of the right of suffrage.
Electioneering or partisan political activity refers to any act designed to promote the election or defeat of particular candidates or parties to public office.
Nuñez however clarified that workers may still express personal views on political matters, even on social media but without promotions for or against a particular candidate or parties.
“Government workers may also attend gatherings of political candidates but for the purpose of knowing their plans and agenda as voters. Consistent presence in political activities may cause the employee to be closely identified with such candidates or parties,” she added.
Also identified as election prohibited acts are usage of government vehicles and other properties, posting and distribution of campaign materials, wearing of election paraphernalia, membership in political organizations and personal financial support or contributions.
“Government workers are not allowed to become a watcher for a political party or candidate during the election. They may engage in such prohibited acts but they must first resign from their government positions,” Nuñez pointed out.
Moreover, she added that a formal complaint must be filed along with evidences to prove the guilt or engagement of government workers in electioneering or partisan political activities. (SAA-PIA5/Albay)