Catanduanes State U cancels classes due to alleged bomb threat

VIRAC, Catanduanes (Bicol Standard) -- An alleged bomb threat prompted the officials of Catanduanes State University to cancel classes at 10:30 a.m. today., the local police confirmed.
Reports say that several professors received text messages last night regarding a bomb threat, but it was only earlier this morning that it was brought to the attention of the police.
The Explosive Ordnance and Detection Team is conducting assessment and clearing operations this morning inside the campus.
After the clearing and assessment this morning, classes will resume this afternoon, the police said.
Catanduanes State University has a population of around 8,000. -- With report from Ramil Soliveres