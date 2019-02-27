Candidates reminded of common poster areas

NAGA CITY (Bicol Standard)--Candidates running in the May 13, 2019 automated national and local elections were told to be mindful of the common designated poster areas in this city.
These common poster areas include the vacant spaces near the barangay halls of Naga City; Boundary or Naga City and Pili, Camarines Sur near the arch; boundary of Naga City and Canaman, Camarines Sur, near the arch; Boundary of Naga City and Milaor, Camarines Sur, near the arch; Entrance going to Villa Corazon Subdivision, Del Rosario, Naga City; Entrance of Villa Grande Homes, Concepcion Grande, Naga City; and entrance going to Almeda Highway, from Del Rosario National Highway, according to the Naga City Police Office.
In addition, private properties where owners have given consent are also common poster areas.
Under the Fair Election Act, candidates of political parties, party list groups and independent candidates, upon authority by the Election Officer, may erect, at their expense, common poster areas subject to the specific limitations: (a) The total number of common poster areas for each political party, party-list group and independent candidate shall not exceed ten (10) in each city or municipality by councilor district; (b) The location of common poster areas shall be in public places such as plazas, markets, barangay centers and the like; and (c) The size of each common poster area shall not exceed the dimensions specified by the COMELEC.