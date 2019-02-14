Baldo can return as Daraga mayor after posting bail--DILG

LEGAZPI CITY -- Daraga Mayor Carlwyn Baldo can return to his office after posting a PHP3-million cash bail for his temporary liberty, a ranking official of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) 5 (Bicol) said Wednesday.
In an interview, DILG-5 Director Anthony Nuyda said under the Local Government Code, Baldo could be reinstated as Daraga town mayor after he submits to the Sangguniang Bayan (SB) an official communication citing his intention to return to his post.
Baldo is also required by the Local Government Code to furnish the SB a copy of the court order granting his motion to post bail, the order giving him temporary liberty after posting bail, and other documents asked by the court.
Nuyda said aside from seeking permission from the SB for him to be reinstated, the mayor would also submit for the record his re-assumption of post document to all his department heads.
He added that the moment Baldo is released, “it is automatic, he should issue a memorandum and notify the SB that he is back and submit all proof and documents that the temporary incapacity has been lifted because of his temporary detention.”
“The best proof would be the documents of the court decision granting him temporary liberty after posting bail,” Nuyda said.
As for the DILG, he said Baldo “has to furnish us with the copy that he issued to the SB.”
Nuyda said the only hindrance to his return as mayor would be a formal communication from the SB and other officials opposing Baldo’s reinstatement.
“That is where we come in to settle the conflict,” he added.
The Regional Trial Court Branch 10 here, presided by Judge Maria Theresa San Juan-Loquillano, on Tuesday allowed Baldo to post bail for his temporary liberty.
The court order also issued the following conditions: that he would appear in court whenever required; report weekly before the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) office or the office of the Police Regional Office 5 director, refrain from talking about the case in his campaign sorties or with media; and to immediately turn himself in once a criminal case is filed against him in court without need for the court to summon him or issue a warrant for his arrest.
The court said any violation of these conditions would result in the automatic cancellation by the court of his bail and the corresponding warrant of arrest would be issued against him.
Baldo is facing double murder and six counts of frustrated homicide for being tagged as the mastermind in the killing of Ako Bicol party-list Rep. Rodel Batocabe and his police escort, SPO4 Orlando Diaz, in a Christmas gift-giving event in Barangay Burgos, Daraga Albay on Dec. 22, 2018
He is also charged with illegal possession of firearms, explosives, and ammunition after these were found in his residence last January.
Baldo was arrested and placed under the custody of CIDG 5.
While in detention, he suffered asthma and hypertension and was confined for treatment at a hospital.
On the insistence of the police that Baldo’s health was already normal, he was then released by the hospital last week and transferred to the Legazpi police’s detention facility. (By Mar Serrano, PNA)