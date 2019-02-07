7 farmers groups in Bicol to get dump truck from DAR

DAR dump trucks
LEGAZPI CITY -- The Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) will distribute seven 6-wheeler dump trucks worth over Php 21 million worth to agrarian reform farmers’ organizations in Bicol provinces.
Bicol Regional Director Arnel S. Dizon said the common services facilities (CSFs) were provided under the Agrarian Reform Community Connectivity and Economic Support Services (ARCCESS) project of the DAR.
Agrarian Reform Secretary John Castriciones and Support Services Undersecretary Emily Padilla will lead the distribution of said trucks to recipients in a ceremony that will be held at the CARP Development Center compound, Rawis, Legazpi City on Friday, February 8.
Of the 7 trucks, three will be given to the farmers’ group in Camarines Sur I, two for Albay, and one each for Camarines Sur II and Catanduanes provinces.
Said dump trucks will be used to transport agriculture products from the farm to the market. (Geri C. Buensalida/DAR)