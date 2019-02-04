4 MLGUs ready for DSWD Kalahi-CIDSS 4th cycle implementation

The Department of Social Welfare and Development Kapit-Bisig Laban sa Kahirapan – Comprehensive and Integrated Delivery of Social Services (DSWD Kalahi-CIDSS) launched the fourth cycle implementation in the municipalities of Talisay in Camarines Norte, Uson, Mandaon and San Jacinto in Masbate.
The program conducted the Municipal Orientation in Talisay, Uson, Mandaon and San Jacinto last January 25, 28, 29 and 31 respectively.
This orientation is part of the Social Preparation and Community Consultation Stage of the Community Empowerment Activity Cycle (CEAC).
It formalizes the engagement of the program through a signed Memorandum of Agreement (MOA). The activity also discusses the technical and administrative requirements of the implementation.
“The orientation is very momentous because it creates awareness and acceptance on the program,” Regional Director Arnel Garcia said.
As part of the program’s objective to improve the local governance, the Local Government Units (LGUs) will take over the Cycle 4 implementation who will manage the conduct of CEAC and facilitation of community empowerment.
“The LGU-led program implementation will serve as an indicator that the Community-Driven Development (CDD) approach improves people’s engagement through a democratic and participatory process,” he added.
The orientation will also be conducted in Magarao, Camarines Sur on February 12, 2019.