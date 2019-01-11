Walk, rally, covenant-signing for peaceful polls slated in Naga City

SPO2 Tobias S. Bongon III, Spokesperson of the Naga City Police Office told the media that this is part of the aggressive efforts of the Philippine National Police as a deputized agency of the Commission on Elections (Comelec) in working towards peaceful polls.
These activities will be conducted simultaneously in other police provincial offices across the nation to drumbeat the significance of the upcoming elections and herald the start of the election period.
Invited to attend are local election post candidates, who will recite an integrity pledge and sign a covenant.
Also expected to participate in the activity are multi-sectoral stakeholders from government agencies, civic and non-government organizations, religious groups, and the academe.
Roman Catholic, Muslim, and Christian prayers will be recited in the spirit of inter-faith cooperation.
White doves will also be released to symbolize peace.