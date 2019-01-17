Suspect selling shabu collared in Daet

Papares was arrested by the police inside the Public Market here yesterday.
The entrapment operation which led to his arrest was implemented at around 10:30 in the evening, at his residence at Purok 3, Barangay 6, this town.
In said buy-bust operation, the police operatives were able to recover from the suspect several transparent plastic sachet believed to methamphetamine hydrochloride or shabu from his pocket.
Also recovered from Papares was the P500 that was used as buy-bust money.
Upon arrest, Papares was brought to the police headquarters here, where he was appraised of his rights.
He will face a criminal charge for violation of Sec 5 and Section 11 of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.