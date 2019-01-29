Statement of the DILG on ACT's complaint vs DILG-PNP

The Alliance of Concerned Teachers (ACT) in their complaints filed before the Office of the Ombudsman has raised a number of supposed causes of action against the PNP and the DILG. These are misplaced reliance on constitutional and statutory protections which time and again, as upheld by the Supreme Court, must give way to legitimate and compelling State interest.
We wish to reiterate that the alleged violations of ACT's right to association, assembly, or to petition the government is clearly a figment of their imagination and devoid of any evidence or basis. There is no police crackdown against the ACT and the complaint filed before the Ombudsman contains no evidence to support the alleged crackdown. This Ombudsman case is simply an attempt to earn precious media mileage before the May elections. We are dismayed that ACT has chosen to politicize this issue to increase name recall.
The DILG and the PNP reiterate its stand that intelligence-gathering is part and parcel of effective law enforcement. The PNP will be remiss in its job if it lets the revelation of CPP founder Joma Sison --- that ACT is among the CPP-NPA-NDF's communist fronts -- pass.
The PNP shall continue to perform its task of protecting the right to life, liberty, and property of the people while making sure that legitimate dissent, done within the bounds of law, is respected.
We will address their concerns directly in the Ombudsman and we will refrain from further commenting while the matter pends.
In the meantime, since this series of cases filed before the courts is clearly a propaganda ploy to earn public sympathy to earn votes for their party list group, we urge the public to be vigilant and discerning ahead of the forthcoming elections.