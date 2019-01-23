SM Foundation opens scholarship applications for 2019-2020

Qualified to apply for the college scholarship program are public and private high school graduates with Department of Education vouchers after completing Grade 10 from public schools in the following covered areas: Luzon—National Capital Region, Albay, Batangas, Benguet, Bulacan, Cagayan, Camarines Sur, Cavite, Isabela, Laguna, Nueva Ecija, Palawan, Pampanga, Pangasinan, Quezon, Rizal, Tarlac, and Zambales; Visayas-Capiz—Cebu, Iloilo, Leyte and Negros Occidental; and Mindanao—Agusan del Norte, Davao del Sur, Misamis Oriental, South Cotabato and Zamboanga del Sur.
The SM Foundation scholars will enjoy their choice of specialization in accounting, information technology, engineering and education with full tuition, monthly allowance, part-time job opportunities during semestral and Christmas breaks, exclusive job offers with the SM group upon graduation, and other fun-filled activities and enrichment programs.
Application period is ongoing until Jan. 31, and after which applications will be evaluated and SM Foundation will come up with a list of qualified applicants who can proceed to take the written examination and go on to further screening. One may visit the SM Supermalls administration office for inquiries or SM Foundation Facebook page for more details.