Php3.4-M worth of shabu seized in Legazpi City

LEGAZPI CITY (Bicol Standard) -- An 18-year-old suspect was arrested while in possession of 500 grams of a substance believed to be shabu with a street value of Php3.4-million on Wednesday night, Mayor Noel Rosal confirmed.
The suspect, Benedict Aliveros y Amoroso, is a resident of Barangay San Isidro, Pili, Camarines Sur.
The operation was a joint effort of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency, National Bureau of Investigation, and Legazpi City Police Office.
Christian Frivaldo, acting regional director of Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Bicol, said the suspect was connected with the drug suppliers of the Rinconada area in Camarines Sur.