No MOA, no work, says DPWH to 4Ps beneficiaries

Gutierrez said that until now he is not aware of any agreement between DPWH and DSWD regarding this matter, since the MOA expired in 2016.
He also clarified that the DPWH Legal Department is of the opinon that they will not accept any laborer who are members of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps), due to the fact that the issue regarding double compensation has not yet been clearly settled.
Gutierrez also made it clear that the the 4Ps beneficiary may also recommend any member of their family for the purpose employment as laborer.
Meanwhile, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) opined that the alleged legal obstacle pointed out by DPWH is not violated due to the fact that 4Ps beneficiaries are receiving grants.
Furthermore, 4Ps beneficiaries are not receiving salaries but only assistance under the Conditional Cash Transfer program, the DSWD said.
It will be recalled that under the Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) which was signed in 2014, the DPWH are required to allocate at least 20 percent of their laborers from the recommended persons of the DSWD.