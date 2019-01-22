Naga City tanods tapped to serve subpoenas, summary orders

This after a memorandum of agreement was signed Monday morning by and between the Peace and Order Council of Naga City and the MTCC here.
Executive Judge Margaret Armea said that they noted the high number of violations of city ordinances as compared to other criminal and civil cases.
However, subpoenas and summary orders are not immediately served because of the lack of process servers coming from the different branches.
This, she said, is the reason why many violators go scot-free.
Meantime, the signatories of the memorandum of agreement assured that the selected barangay tanods had undergone rigid training regarding the service of subpoenas and summary orders.