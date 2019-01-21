Naga City police confirm online marijuana selling

In an interview with SPO2 Tobias Bongon, Spokesperson of the NCPO Monday afternoon, he said the suspect admitted that they order marijuana online, and the commodity is delivered to them via courier service.
“This is not the first time that we have apprehended persons involved in this online drug trade here,” Bongon said.
The first apprehension was last November, when the suspects were discovered in the middle of a pot session at Barangay Calauag.
“We are urging the public to help us in putting an end to the use of the Internet in the drug trade,” he appealed.
“Right now those involved are using coded language in their transactions, aside from the fact that they are communicating via private messages,” he said.
“They are targeting students and young professionals in the business,” he further narrated.