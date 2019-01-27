Naga City had highest average monthly crime rate among chartered cities in 2018--PNP

Naga City had an average monthly crime rate of 218.16.
The average monthly crime rate is the frequency of crime incidents relative to the population of a locality over a certain period.
Said data, according to the PNP, is the result of dividing the crime volume by the population in an area.
The quotient is multiplied by 100,000 and the result is then divided by the number of months covered.
The number of crime incidents cover both index and non-index crimes.
Last year, it was reported that from January to July 2018, the average monthly crime rate in Naga City was 202.80.