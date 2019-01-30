LTFRB orders tight security measures in transport terminals

MANILA -- The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) has directed public utility vehicle (PUV) operators to implement stricter security measures in terminals following the deadly twin blasts in Jolo, Sulu over the weekend.
“The Department of Transportation (DOTr) and Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board are directing all PUV operators to install safety equipment in terminals, following the bombing incident in Jolo, Sulu. This is to ensure the security of passengers against those who are planning to stage terroristic acts,” the LTFRB said in a statement on Tuesday.
The Board also advised commuters to be alert and report any suspicious activity or person along terminals and public transportation vehicles to the concerned authorities.
The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) has also alerted all its units in Mindanao, ordering them to coordinate with the Armed Forces of the Philippines and Philippine National Police in the investigation and apprehension of the perpetrators behind the bombing incident.
“I am reiterating the instructions of DOTr Secretary Arthur Tugade to ensure that all security measures are in place and strictly implemented, particularly in all ports in southern Philippines. Be vigilant and keep our forces in the highest state of readiness,” PCG Commandant Admiral Elson Hermogino said in a separate statement.
Some 21 people were killed while about 97 others were injured when two blasts struck the Our Lady of Mount Carmel Cathedral during a morning mass. (PNA)