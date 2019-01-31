JUST IN | Bicol team notches 4 awards in National Schools Press Conferences

Four schools from the Bicol region garnered four awards under the Best School Paper Category in this year's National Schools Press Conference in Lingayen, Pangasinan.
6th place – Pahinang Balita – Ang Hulmahan, Bicol Regional Science High School, Ligao City (Secondary)
7th place – Science and Technology Page – The Agnesian, Legazpi City (Secondary)
3rd place – Pinakamahusay na Seksyong Editoryal – Kathang Mapagbago – Concepcion Grande Elementary School, Naga City (Elementary)
7th place – Pinakamahusay na Seksyong Editoryal – Ang Sinag – Albay Central School, Legazpi City (Elementary)
The National Schools Press Conference is held every year pursuant to Republic Act 7079 or the Campus Journalism Act of 1991.
This year's theme is "Fostering 21st Century Skills and Character-Based Education Through Campus Journalism."
It is slated from January 28 to February 1, 2019.