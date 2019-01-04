Gunman in Batocabe slay admits crime, says sorry

|Yuson
Photo: CNN PH
Henry Yuson, alias “Romel,” said he regrets what he did and only killed the congressman because he was offered money in exchange for the death.
Yuson, a rebel-returnee who was later assimilated as member of the Citizen Armed Force Geographical Unit (CAFGU) and eventually hired as part of the security group of Daraga Mayor Carlwyn Baldo, surrendered Thurday night at the 903rd Infantry Batallion in Sorsogon.
He was also served a warrant of arrest for the crime of rape.
Yuson told the media that despite the promise of payment, he never received even a single centavo.
“Trinaydor nila ako,” he said, referring to Christopher Cabrera Naval alias “Tuping” and Danilo Muella alias “Manoy Dan.”
It was Tuping—a former member of the Philippine Army—and Manoy Dan who have been discussing the plan with Mayor Baldo to assassinate Batocabe, Yuson said.
Mayor Baldo wanted to stay as the local chief executive, so they hatched a plan to eliminate Batocabe, who was the political rival of Baldo, Yuson added.
Yuson further narrated that he was assured that as long as Baldo remains the town mayor, their group will have a steady source of income.
Meantime, PNP Chief Oscar Albayalde said Yuson and the members of the mayor’s personal staff have been receiving Php7,000 a month and using fictitious names to hide their identity.
Albayalde said they now have four out of seven suspects in their custody in connection with the Batocabe slay.
The case, he reiterated, is now solved but not closed, as they are still continuing the investigation.
“We will not rest until the suspects rot in jail for the rest of their lives,” Albayalde stressed.
Yuson, a rebel-returnee who was later assimilated as member of the Citizen Armed Force Geographical Unit (CAFGU) and eventually hired as part of the security group of Daraga Mayor Carlwyn Baldo, surrendered Thurday night at the 903rd Infantry Batallion in Sorsogon.
He was also served a warrant of arrest for the crime of rape.
Yuson told the media that despite the promise of payment, he never received even a single centavo.
“Trinaydor nila ako,” he said, referring to Christopher Cabrera Naval alias “Tuping” and Danilo Muella alias “Manoy Dan.”
It was Tuping—a former member of the Philippine Army—and Manoy Dan who have been discussing the plan with Mayor Baldo to assassinate Batocabe, Yuson said.
Mayor Baldo wanted to stay as the local chief executive, so they hatched a plan to eliminate Batocabe, who was the political rival of Baldo, Yuson added.
Yuson further narrated that he was assured that as long as Baldo remains the town mayor, their group will have a steady source of income.
Meantime, PNP Chief Oscar Albayalde said Yuson and the members of the mayor’s personal staff have been receiving Php7,000 a month and using fictitious names to hide their identity.
Albayalde said they now have four out of seven suspects in their custody in connection with the Batocabe slay.
The case, he reiterated, is now solved but not closed, as they are still continuing the investigation.
“We will not rest until the suspects rot in jail for the rest of their lives,” Albayalde stressed.